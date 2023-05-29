Check Out New Audio Of Jaylen Brown-Kyle Lowry Game 6 Spat

Given the thrilling final few minutes of Eastern Conference finals Game 6, it became easy to forget there was a bit of a dustup earlier in the showdown in South Beach.

Early in the second quarter, Jaylen Brown took exception to an under-the-basket foul committed by Kyle Lowry. As both guards bottled under the boards for a rebound, Lowry appeared to pin Brown’s left arm behind his back before twisting his body. The Celtics star favored his arm for a few moments and eventually confronted Lowry before shooting a pair of three throws, which required the two to be separated.

A few hours after the Celtics’ third straight win over the Heat, a video uploaded by the @legendz_nba Twitter account revealed gripes from an irked Brown. The 2023 All-NBA second-teamer can be heard calling Lowry “dirty” and accusing the veteran point guard of “always starting (expletive).”

You can watch and listen to the full video here.

Don’t be surprised if there is more chippiness between the Celtics and the Heat on Monday night at TD Garden. Such is life in an NBA playoff Game 7, especially when a trip to the Finals is on the line.