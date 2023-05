The Boston Red Sox did not get the outcome they were hoping for in their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, but there were still some positive takeaways for the team.

One of those takeaways came in the form of the starting pitchers, including Chris Sale’s solid outing on Saturday.

Sale pitched for eight innings, keeping the Cardinals to three hits and one earned run over eight innings.

