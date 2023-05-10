Christian Gonzalez Film Review: What Top Pick Will Bring To Patriots

Gonzalez’s blend of size, athleticism and ball skills made him nearly unbeatable on deep balls last season. He was in coverage on nine passes that traveled 20-plus yards downfield, per USA TODAY’s Doug Farrar, and those plays resulted in more interceptions (three) than completions (two for 69 yards). And one of those catches was a near-INT that the receiver ripped away at the last moment:

Christian Gonzalez with a great play on the ball for the near INT but Jalen McMillian took it away.. Washington?s WRs are a good test for Gonzalez ?pic.twitter.com/MDdc0iQRFk — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) November 13, 2022

Only five NFL teams allowed more 20-plus-yard pass plays than the Patriots last season, per Radar360, so Gonzalez’s ability to snuff out downfield heaves will be a welcome addition.

Gonzalez finished his final collegiate season with four interceptions and 11 passes defended. Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm held the same position at Oregon in 2022, and he said the 20-year-old cover man was “a guy that just made big plays continuously.”

“There were a number of times where there’s a turnover, and he’s the guy running off the field with the ball in his hand,” Klemm recently said. “When we needed plays to be made at Oregon, he was the guy making those plays, and he made them routinely. He was somebody that we can count on, and I expect it to be the same here, and even more elevated with the additional coaching.”

TACKLING

The main knocks on Gonzalez coming out of the draft were his play in run support and lack of an “alpha dog” mentality. And folks expecting him to routinely dish out pad-rattling hits likely will be disappointed. But while he’s not a knockback tackler, he was an effective one in nearly all of the games he played last season. Pro Football Focus credited him with just three missed tackles in 2022. His 6% missed tackle rate would have ranked third among Patriots cornerbacks, just behind Jonathan Jones (5.6%).

The Patriots likely will work to improve his tackling technique, however, and get him to play with a bit more physicality in that area. Many of his open-field tackles last season were ankle tackles that bigger or quicker ball-carriers might be able to evade, and we saw multiple examples of him bringing down opponents, but only after they’d gained an extra couple of yards after contact.

VERSATILITY

Gonzalez mostly played as an outside cornerback for Oregon, and that’ll likely be his primary role with the Patriots. Ideally, New England will be able to roll out a three-corner nickel package that features Gonzalez and Jack Jones on the perimeter and Jonathan Jones in the slot, with Marcus Jones serving as the fourth cornerback. That’s assuming Gonzalez is able to quickly adjust to the NFL game — which will be the expectation for a player at his draft slot — and Jack Jones is back in Bill Belichick’s good graces after his team-imposed suspension.