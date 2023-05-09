Common Reaction Emerges To Blackhawks Winning NHL Draft Lottery

The Chicago Blackhawks got the ping pong balls to bounce their way Monday night to win the NHL Draft lottery.

But was it luck for the Blackhawks or was something else at play with a generational talent in Connor Bedard expected to go No. 1 overall?

Hockey fans who don’t call the Chicago area home certainly swayed one way when it comes to that question. The Blackhawks entered the lottery with an 11.5% percent chance, which was the third-best odds, to take home the No. 1 pick behind the Anaheim Ducks, who had the best odds at 18.5%, and the Columbus Blue Jackets (13.5%).

The Blackhawks ended up beating out the Ducks for the top spot in what could be a franchise-altering moment for Chicago, and one that didn’t come as a surprise to many given how they reacted on social media.

What do you know, the major market Blackhawks win the lottery over Anaheim for the generational hockey prospect. NHL brings one of its cornerstone teams back from the dead — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 9, 2023

I don?t actually think leagues are rigged but now I do actually believe the NHL is rigged https://t.co/BFKUww0T65 — Souichi Terada | ???? (@SouichiTerada) May 9, 2023

Ive said it once and i?ll say it again?nothing more rigged in all of sports than the NHL draft lottery https://t.co/0oQEOAUSym — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) May 9, 2023

The NHL draft lottery was rigged 100%



No one wanted Bedard in Chicago ? — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) May 9, 2023

I hope Bedard is a all time great because he is moving to my city, and we will always have the NHL rigged ping pong ball machine moment to tell our kids about. Will make Ewing frozen envelope look like child?s play. What a moment to share — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) May 9, 2023

This is a common reaction during draft lotteries as there is a belief that leagues have an interest in getting a player of Bedard’s caliber to play in a much larger market like Chicago, which is also an Original Six franchise, than in Anaheim.

While many called the NHL “rigged,” there was one other primary thought from fans on social media with Chicago getting the No. 1 pick. Many thought it was a black eye for the league with the Blackhawks winning the lottery due to the organization going through a sexual assault scandal earlier this season.

Whatever the opinion, all of it was a bad look for the NHL.