Could DeAndre Hopkins Land With Patriots After Cardinals Release?

Back in December, when the Patriots were preparing to face the Arizona Cardinals, Bill Belichick was downright effusive in his praise for DeAndre Hopkins. He compared Hopkins to a Pro Football Hall of Famer and said he’s one of the best wide receivers he’s ever coached against.

Then, during the game, Belichick sought out Hopkins to tell him he was glad the Patriots “only have to play (him) every four years.”

This wasn’t the typical boilerplate praise Belichick gives to nearly every New England opponent. This was something different — a clear and obvious admiration for a player who’s been one of the NFL’s best at his position for the last decade. It also sparked speculation over whether the Patriots would pursue a trade for the five-time Pro Bowler, who was an expensive luxury for an Arizona team entering a rebuild.

A trade now won’t be necessary. After months of rumors, the Cardinals on Friday released Hopkins, making him an unrestricted free agent. Any team now is free to sign the soon-to-be 31-year-old without giving up any assets or taking on Hopkins’ $19 million salary.

That, of course, includes the Patriots, who’ve lacked elite talent at the receiver position for the last several seasons. But whether such a marriage is feasible remains to be seen.

New England clearly could use a player of Hopkins’ caliber to add to a receiving corps that currently features JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon and sixth-round rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas. He’s older, yes, and past his prime, but the former Houston Texans star still was a highly productive pass-catcher last season. From his return from a PED suspension in Week 7 through starting quarterback Kyler Murray’s season-ending injury in Week 14, Hopkins led the NFL in receptions and ranked fourth in receiving yards.

It’s unclear, though, how lucrative a contract Hopkins will be seeking in free agency, and whether he’d have any interest in coming to New England. The Patriots don’t have the look of a Super Bowl contender — in fact, they’re the odds-on favorite to finish last in the AFC East at most sportsbooks — so they’re not the ring-chaser’s destination that they were during the Tom Brady era. Hopkins also had a complicated relationship with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who traded him away when both were with Houston.