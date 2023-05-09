Date Set For When James Paxton Will Make Red Sox Debut

After spending over a year in the organization, James Paxton is finally ready to toe the rubber for the Boston Red Sox for the first time.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves that Paxton will make his Red Sox debut Friday when Boston hosts the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

The veteran left-hander initially signed with the Red Sox prior to last season, but he didn’t pitch one inning in the big leagues in 2022 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Paxton then suffered a lat injury in late August during a rehab assignment that officially put an end to his campaign.

It has been over two years since the 34-year-old started a game in the majors, as his last outing came on April 6, 2021, as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

Paxton spent the last month rehabbing with Triple-A Worcester and produced mixed results. He made six appearances — five of which were starts — and posted a 2-3 record to go along with a 6.23 ERA. Paxton recorded 26 strikeouts and issued 16 walks in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

With Paxton now in the mix, it’s unclear how the Red Sox will approach their logjam in the starting rotation. Paxton’s return currently gives Boston six starters, while another starting pitcher, Garrett Whitlock, is on the injured list.