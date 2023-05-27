Davante Adams, Raiders, Chiefs Sued Over Shoving Incident

The infamous photography shoving incident from Week 5 of last season has returned to haunt Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 30-29, Adams was captured by camera operators on the sidelines, visibly disgruntled throwing a fit over the nail-bitting defeat. Tensions escalated, however, when Adams shoved one of the photographers to the ground while walking off the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now, over seven months later, that photographer is hitting Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs with a civil lawsuit, according to The Kansas City Star. Park Zebley, the video production crew member who hit the deck after Adams’ shove, was reportedly diagnosed with concussion symptoms and feared for his life during the incident.

“I’m looking for justice,” Zebley said, per The Kansas City Star. “You can’t shove someone down and walk it off like it didn’t happen. Not in real life.”

Davante Adams pushed a camera man out of the way after tonight?s game?sheesh pic.twitter.com/mBpBjEA8Y2 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 11, 2022

In the lawsuit, Zebley also claims that he was harassed online and received death threats.

The NFL elected to not issue any disciplinary action to Adams, still awaiting the results of the legal proceedings in order to possibly make a decision. Initially, Adams was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault.