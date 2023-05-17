Demario Douglas Film Review: Shades Of Marcus Jones In Patriots Rookie

Some fans and media members wanted the New England Patriots to take a wide receiver in the first round of 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, they waited six rounds and nearly 200 picks to do so.

But though the Patriots passed on this year’s more highly touted pass-catchers, the two they did land both offer intriguing skill sets and high-end upside.

Earlier this week, we took a closer look at Kayshon Boutte, diving into the wideout’s LSU film to see what the 187th overall pick brings to the table. Now, we’re doing the same for Demario Douglas, the Patriots’ selection at No. 210 overall.

Listed at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Douglas is drastically undersized, which surely contributed to lack of pre-draft hype. But the highly productive Liberty product boasts a blend of speed, explosiveness, versatility and playmaking ability that’s reminiscent of another recent Patriots draft pick, Marcus Jones.

That’s no coincidence: Douglas said he modeled his game after Jones in college. No, he doesn’t also play on defense. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see New England use him similarly to how it utilized its latter-day Deion Sanders on offense last season.

Here were our takeaways from Douglas’ 2022 tape:

CARRYING THE LOAD

Douglas caught 79 passes for 933 yards and six touchdowns in his final collegiate season. None of his Liberty teammates had more than 25 receptions, illustrating how important he was to his team’s passing attack.