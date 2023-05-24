Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez Catch Ricochet Shots At Celtics-Heat Game 4

The Boston Celtics entered Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals with confidence even though significant odds were stacked against them.

However, Jayson Tatum and company weren’t the only ones at Kaseya Center on Tuesday who knew Miami’s 3-0 advantage didn’t mean the series was over.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez both were in attendance for the Celtics-Heat playoff tilt in South Beach. The pair of former Yankees stars received extra attention over the course of the contest, as one of their old New York teams was frequently mentioned given the way the East finals have shaken out. The 2004 Bronx Bombers allowed the Red Sox to erase a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series, and now the C’s have a chance to pull off the same feat against the Heat after winning Tuesday evening.

The Jeter-Rodriguez quips weren’t limited to TNT’s broadcast of the game either. There was a boatload of tweets about the MLB legends, too.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez in the building when a Boston sports team is looking to overcome a 3-0 series deficit feels fitting ?? pic.twitter.com/wdfe6OfTfJ — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) May 24, 2023

Invite Arod and Jeter to Boston. pic.twitter.com/qXxpHPFxX8 — Savage (@SavageSports_) May 24, 2023

I still can?t believe Derek Jeter and ARod were in the building tonight #Celticsin7 pic.twitter.com/X4VtrILncy — Boston Sports Throwback (@BOSthrowback) May 24, 2023

The Miami Heat made a critical error allowing Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez to get into the mix while holding a 3-0 lead over a Boston team. It's the one thing you can't do. — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) May 24, 2023

The 2004 ALCS references started to roll in even before Jeter and Rodriguez made their way into Kaseya Center, as a pair of Celtics channeled ex-Red Sox morale booster Kevin Millar before Game 4. And now that the C’s have new life, Boston fans surely are starting to fantasize about another postseason miracle.