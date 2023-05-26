Devin McCourty Cracks Savage Joke About Patriots OTA Drama

The Patriots probably aren’t joking about their latest controversy — but Devin McCourty sure is.

In case you missed it, New England was docked two organized team activity practices — one Thursday, one next Tuesday — for violating the NFL’s offseason guidelines. You can click here for a full breakdown of the situation, but the condensed version is that Joe Judge, now a special teams coach, conducted “special teams workshops” that forced players to stay at Gillette Stadium longer than the permitted four hours during Phase 2 of offseasons programs. The NFLPA also believed that Judge communicated the meetings in a manner that made them seem mandatory, rather than voluntary — which they’re supposed to be.

That brings us to Thursday night, when McCourty and Matthew Slater were spotted sitting courtside at TD Garden for the Boston Celtics’ Game 5 win over the Miami Heat. The next morning, McCourty used a video of the two Patriots legends as an opportunity to troll his former team.

“Taking advantage of Slate’s extra days off LOL,” he tweeted.

Taking advantage of Slate?s extra days off LOL https://t.co/EWjUPsZltA — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 26, 2023

Now enjoying retirement and set to enter the media world, McCourty is free to have a little fun at the Patriots’ expense. But the situation probably isn’t a laughing matter for Slater or anyone still working for New England.

The Patriots will return to the practice field next Wednesday, when reporters also will gain their first OTA access.