Devin McCourty Has High Hopes For These Patriots Weapons

The Patriots offense is expected to see mass improvement in 2023.

Well, that’s what fans in New England are hoping for, anyway.

Bill Belichick and company had a clear plan in the offseason, find a way to improve all aspects of an offense that went from above-average to a near-dumpster fire in 2022-23. The Patriots made a litany of offseason personnel and coaching additions that are expected to improve the ceiling of the unit and its incumbent players.

New England hired Bill O?Brien to run the offense and brought in Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing alongside him to completely revamp the offensive coaching staff after Matt Patricia and Joe Judge led the disastrous unit last season. It also added the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, James Robinson, Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson to freshen up the faces around Mac Jones.

The prevailing thought is that all of these moves were made to aid Jones in what is increasingly feeling like a make-or-break season. Devin McCourty thinks there are other people who could, and should, thrive on the new unit, however.

Tyquan Thornton and Gesicki.

“With his speed and his ability to get down the field horizontally and vertically, I think he definitely has a chance,” McCourty said of Thornton’s ability to become a player opposing defenses have to plan for, per NBC Sports Boston. “I’m so interested to see what he looks like in this offense now compared to last year where it was really just, ‘Run straight down, let’s run a shot play here and there.’ “