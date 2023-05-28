Duncan Robinson Reacts To Costly Misses After Celtics-Heat Game 6

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson had a chance to make a massive impact during crunch time of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

But Robinson instead will have to reflect on Miami’s 104-103 loss for all the wrong reasons.

“Oh, man, the first one I couldn’t believe how much time I had, checked the wind and everything,” Robinson told reporters in reference to one of his two crucial misses in the final minutes, per Heat reporter Brendan Tobin. “Obviously you want to get those back. All juiced up, missed them both long. Yeah, those will stay with me. But got to have a short memory. Worry about those later. For now, it’s about Game 7.”

Robinson initially missed a wide-open 3-point attempt with 1:24 left at Kaseya Center after the Heat secured an offensive rebound following a missed free throw by Jimmy Butler. It would have tied the game as the Heat trailed 100-97.

Robinson’s other costly miss came in transition with 25 seconds left. It would have given Miami a 103-101 advantage as the attempt took place when the hosts trailed by one point. Instead, Jayson Tatum grabbed the rebound and Miami was forced to foul Boston on its ensuing possession.

The 29-year-old Robinson finished with 13 points on 5-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Celtics guard Derrick White, on the other hand, didn’t miss his opportunity to come through as Boston’s hero.