Eddie House Asks Celtics Question After Awful Game 7 Loss To Heat

For the second straight season, the Celtics watched their campaign end at TD Garden while the opposing team received hardware.

Last year, Boston couldn’t push the 2022 NBA Finals to the distance as the Golden State Warriors won another championship in enemy territory. The C’s were built to return to the Finals this year, but it failed to claim the Eastern Conference crown Monday night on Causeway Street.

Former Celtics guard Eddie House tipped his cap to the Heat after Miami won Game 7 on the road. But the 2008 NBA champion didn’t let his former team totally off the hook.

“At what point are you going to get tired of somebody celebrating on your home court? I’m just saying,” House said on NBC Sports Boston. “At what point are you going to get tired of somebody hoisting a trophy, everybody hoo-haing in the locker room, Gatorade, water bottles shaking everywhere? When are you going to get tired of that? When are you going to get tired of that and be like, ‘We’re going to be on the winning side of that.’ These fans deserve it. They wanted to see it.”

House wasn’t the only former Celtic who took aim at Boston after its season-ending loss. Ex-center Kendrick Perkins believes the organization should cut ties with Jaylen Brown and provide Jayson Tatum with a new superstar partner.