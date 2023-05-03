Ex-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi Makes Insane Home Run-Robbing Catch Vs. Twins

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi committed home run robbery in sensational fashion.

Benintendi, now a member of the Chicago White Sox, patrolled left field Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins to begin a three-game series.

And in the first inning, the 28-year-old quickly began his Gold Glove campaign, robbing star shortstop Carlos Correa of his fourth home run of the season. Correa launched White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech’s 0-2 offering to deep left field, by the 330-foot mark, but Benintendi leaped over the wall to snag the ball and make a jaw-dropping grab.

Watch Benintendi rob Correa here, courtesy of the White Sox:

It wasn’t the first time Benintendi prevented a sure-thing home run from exiting the ballpark.

Back in 2016, shortly after making his major league debut with the Red Sox, Benintendi made a similar web gem, robbing former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Steven Souza of a two-run home run. Then in 2018, during Boston’s World Series-winning run, Benintendi had his postseason moment on the defensive side with a game-saving catch in the American League Championship series against Correa’s Houston Astros.