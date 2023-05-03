Ex-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi Makes Insane Home Run-Robbing Catch Vs. Twins

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi committed home run robbery in sensational fashion.
Benintendi, now a member of the Chicago White Sox, patrolled left field Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins to begin a three-game series.
And in the first inning, the 28-year-old quickly began his Gold Glove campaign, robbing star shortstop Carlos Correa of his fourth home run of the season. Correa launched White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech’s 0-2 offering to deep left field, by the 330-foot mark, but Benintendi leaped over the wall to snag the ball and make a jaw-dropping grab.
Watch Benintendi rob Correa here, courtesy of the White Sox:
It wasn’t the first time Benintendi prevented a sure-thing home run from exiting the ballpark.
Back in 2016, shortly after making his major league debut with the Red Sox, Benintendi made a similar web gem, robbing former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Steven Souza of a two-run home run. Then in 2018, during Boston’s World Series-winning run, Benintendi had his postseason moment on the defensive side with a game-saving catch in the American League Championship series against Correa’s Houston Astros.
At the plate this season, Benintendi’s batted .281 with five doubles and five RBIs through 25 games. He’s in the first of a five-year, $75 million contract with the White Sox.