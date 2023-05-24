Ex-Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi Throws Second Complete Game With Rangers

'I felt really good'

by

1 hours ago

So far, so good for Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers.

The former Boston Red Sox starter and 2018 World Series champion is off to a red-hot start in Texas, quickly emerging as the ace in skipper Bruce Bochy’s starting rotation. In April, the right-hander found his stride after a few outings that weren’t up to Eovaldi’s standard, but ended the month on a strong note, throwing a complete-game shutout against the New York Yankees on April 29.

Fast forward to Eovaldi’s fourth start since then, and he notched a second complete game, this time making easy work of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Eovaldi went nine innings on Tuesday night, allowing one earned run off six hits and a walk while striking out five hitters to improve to 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA.

So far, Eovaldi is the innings (69 1/3), wins and strikeouts (66) leader on the Rangers, dominating through the month of May having gone 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

“I felt really good,” Eovaldi said, per Bally Sports video. “Before the game, playing catch and then even going into the bullpen I felt really good. First two innings I was kind of being a little too slow almost. … I felt pretty good overall.”

When asked whether or not he’d felt this level of momentum before through his 12-year big league career, Eovaldi offered a blunt response.

“No,” Eovaldi said. “I think the closest time would’ve been in ’18 when I first got traded over there to the Red Sox. I had two really good starts and then I had two speedbumps that I hit and we were able to get on track in the playoffs I feel like. But that’s a different atmosphere and everything.”

During this past offseason, Eovaldi and the Rangers agreed to a two-year, $34 million deal.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
