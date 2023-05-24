Ex-Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi Throws Second Complete Game With Rangers

So far, so good for Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers.
The former Boston Red Sox starter and 2018 World Series champion is off to a red-hot start in Texas, quickly emerging as the ace in skipper Bruce Bochy’s starting rotation. In April, the right-hander found his stride after a few outings that weren’t up to Eovaldi’s standard, but ended the month on a strong note, throwing a complete-game shutout against the New York Yankees on April 29.
Fast forward to Eovaldi’s fourth start since then, and he notched a second complete game, this time making easy work of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
Eovaldi went nine innings on Tuesday night, allowing one earned run off six hits and a walk while striking out five hitters to improve to 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA.
So far, Eovaldi is the innings (69 1/3), wins and strikeouts (66) leader on the Rangers, dominating through the month of May having gone 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
“I felt really good,” Eovaldi said, per Bally Sports video. “Before the game, playing catch and then even going into the bullpen I felt really good. First two innings I was kind of being a little too slow almost. … I felt pretty good overall.”
When asked whether or not he’d felt this level of momentum before through his 12-year big league career, Eovaldi offered a blunt response.
“No,” Eovaldi said. “I think the closest time would’ve been in ’18 when I first got traded over there to the Red Sox. I had two really good starts and then I had two speedbumps that I hit and we were able to get on track in the playoffs I feel like. But that’s a different atmosphere and everything.”
During this past offseason, Eovaldi and the Rangers agreed to a two-year, $34 million deal.