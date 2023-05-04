Ex-Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Loses Record-Breaking Streak With Padres

Former Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts continues to kick off his San Diego Padres tenure on a strong note.

On Opening Day, Bogaerts went 3-for-4. Through the month of April, Bogaerts hit .290 with six home runs and 12 RBIs. That hot streak at the plate continued through a 30-game stretch for the four-time All-Star, making Bogaerts the all-time leader in consecutive games having reached base in Padres history.

Through the first 30 games, Bogaerts slashed .304/.392/.500 with six home runs, four doubles, 15 walks and 13 RBIs over the course of 130 plate appearances.

Yet, as the saying goes: All good things must come to an end, which was the case for Bogaerts.

When the Padres hosted the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night, Bogaerts was just inches shy of extending his record-setting streak to 31 games. But then a base-running miscue from teammate Juan Soto eventually proved to be costly.

In the fifth inning, Bogaerts smoked a line drive to right field and that bounced into the glove of Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild, which to some may have appeared as a clean catch. Soto was one of those who was visually mistaken, hitting the breaks on the basepaths, giving Cinicinatti an easy force out to end the inning and Bogaerts’ streak.

Bogaerts finished the night 0-for-5 with a strikeout but wasn’t discouraged.