Ex-Patriots Running Back Announces Retirement After Five Seasons

Jeremy Hill was once considered an up-and-coming elite running back in the NFL.

However, injuries derailed his career, and the one-time Cincinnati Bengal and New England Patriot officially announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, due to the injuries I sustained September 9, 2018, I will no longer be pursuing my career in professional football, that’s right I?m retiring from the game that we all love so dearly,” Hill wrote. “It’s been one hell of a journey and I wouldn’t have been close to enjoying it without my family specifically my Mother, my coaches and all the great teammates I was blessed to play with. Now the fun part of life starts for me but in the meantime I will be doing everything in my power to help the next generation in our game so we all can continue to enjoy our great sport for decades to come.”

Drafted in 2014, Hill spent four years with the Bengals, where he rushed for 2873 yards and 29 touchdowns before signing a one-year deal with New England in 2018.

Hill never had the opportunity to show the Patriots what he could do when he sustained a torn ACL in the first game of the season against the Houston Texans. Hill had rushed for 25 yards on four carries before leaving the game. The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl while Hill was on injured reserve.