Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton Open To NASCAR Run

Lewis Hamilton is viewed by many as the face of Formula One, which is why fans are curious to see if the Motorsport driver will one day make a test run in NASCAR.

The 35-year-old is taking inspiration from LeBron James and Tom Brady and still sees himself “in my prime,” according to ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson on Thursday. He tied Michael Schumacher when he won his seventh F1 world title in 2020, so the desire to break the record and further cement his legacy in the sport remains.

Hamilton reaffirmed his interest in NASCAR ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

“I’d love to try it at some stage,” Hamilton told reporters Thursday, per NBC Sports’ Dustin Long. “It’s not a dream for me to go race another series, but I am an admirer. I’m a fan of racing and other sports. So I would like to try it.”

He also recalled a car swap with Tony Stewart back in 2011 but also noted he has other interests outside of NASCAR.

“I’d love to swap with Valentino Rossi and try Moto GP,” Hamilton said. “I sometimes watch IndyCar and would love to try one of those at some stage. But right now my focus is solely on Formula One, and I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.”

If Hamilton does make a run in NASCAR, he would join past F1 champions, who also have given it a try. Kimi Räikkönen made his Cup Series debut last year with Trackhouse Racing’s Project No. 91 car at Watkins Glen. Räikkönen and Jenson Button both competed in the Cup race at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, according to Long.