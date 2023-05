The Boston Red Sox will head to Anaheim after winning their series against the San Diego Padres 2-1.

In the meantime, Garrett Whitlock has been putting in the work in Worcester for his rehab assignment.

According to Alex Cora, Whitlock is likely to make his return for the Red Sox this Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

