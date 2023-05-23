Gisele Bündchen Offers Life Update Months After Divorce From Tom Brady

It’s been roughly seven months since Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Brady officially retired from the NFL, marking the end of a remarkable 23-year career that included seven Super Bowl titles, and Bündchen is adjusting to living in Miami. The two remain amicable, judging by Brady’s recent Mother’s Day shout-out on social media.

So, what else is new? Well, Bündchen pulled back the curtain on what she’s been up to during an interview with PEOPLE after Saturday’s Luz Alliance Gala, an event in Miami to benefit the Brazil Foundation, and it sounds like life is going well for the 42-year-old supermodel.

“I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home,” Bündchen told PEOPLE.

“I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that,” she reportedly added. “It also is easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters come visit a lot more now which makes me so happy.”

Bündchen pointed to jiu-jitsu, jumping on a big trampoline, paddle boarding and kayaking as activities her and the kids (Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10) enjoy doing together nowadays. They choose a new place to travel each year, as well, a family adventure Bündchen told PEOPLE is designed to explore the world and learn more about other cultures.

Divorces obviously can be difficult for all those affected, including the couple and their children. It’s encouraging to see Brady and Bündchen continue to emphasize family, even though the dynamic looks a little different than it did a year ago.