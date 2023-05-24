Grant Williams Proved To Be ‘Tremendous Asset’ For Celtics In Game 4 Vs. Heat

Grant Williams has rummaged for playing time throughout the playoffs for the Boston Celtics, but when called upon in a pressure-filled do-or-die Game 4 against the Miami Heat, he delivered and proved to be ready.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla leaned on Williams, who became Boston’s scapegoat in the eyes of many after challenging Heat forward Jimmy Butler back in Game 2. That heated encounter, coupled with a three-game-long slump from the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, compiled a mountain of outside noise, which the 24-year-old put behind him in Boston’s 116-99 victory over Miami.

Williams played 29 minutes off the bench, scoring 14 points while knocking down 4-of-6 outside shot attempts, grabbing six rebounds and recording one huge block on Butler in the fourth quarter.

Blocked by Grant Williams ?



Smart converts on the other end… Celtics lead in the 4Q of Game 4 on TNT. pic.twitter.com/B9w56ZObyF — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2023

“Grant comes in and adds to winning,” Celtics teammates Jaylen Brown told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “When he plays composed and he keeps his head, he can be a tremendous asset. You just gotta keep talking to him, you know. Keep letting him know where the game is at. Keep telling him (to) make the right plays, play within his role. And I think that he did that tonight.”

That contribution offered a major helping hand as the Celtics recorded the largest win (by 17 points) when trailing a team 3-0 ever in NBA history, surpassing the 1947 Washington Capitols, according to ESPN.

The battle for Williams to log some stability in playing time has made for a roller coaster playoff run for the fourth-year pro. However, perhaps Williams made a strong case campaign for Boston to look for him to replicate Tuesday night’s performance come Game 5.