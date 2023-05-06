Grant Williams Reacts To Getting Stomped On By Joel Embiid In Celtics’ Game 3 Win

Grant Williams, quite literally, put his body on the line for the Celtics in their Game 3 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to take a 2-1 series lead.

Boston’s forward dove for a loose ball when Joel Embiid — who received his NBA MVP Award prior to tipoff — lost his balance after getting fouled by Jaylen Brown. Embiid unintentionally came down on Williams’ head with his foot, crushing his face into the parquet.

Joel Embiid unintentionally stomps on Grant Williams' head while hustling for a loose ball.



Williams went right to the bench to get tended to by trainers and, somehow, checked back into the game.

“I was like, ‘Dang, I really got curb stomped,'” Williams told reporters after the game, per CLNS Media. “It happens. He was falling backwards. I’m just thankful he didn’t like fully just lean his weight onto it because he definitely got me pretty badly. But then I think he felt that he landed on something, so he picked his foot up. It hurts a little bit.”

Williams was left bloodied but his goal was to make sure he could get back into an important Game 3 with the series tied at 1-1.

“When I sat up on my knees, I just saw blood trickling down and I was like, ‘Welp, I gotta come out,'” Williams told The Athletic. “So I sprinted off hoping that I didn’t have to get stitches and then just throw some Carmex on and keep it moving.