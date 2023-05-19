Difference Between Heat, Celtics? Positive Vs. Negative Motivation

“Absolutely nothing, honestly,” Butler said in the postgame news conference. “We’re a confident group, whether we’re up 10, down 10, we’re not too worried about the opposing team. I think whenever you do that, you get lost in what got you where. We’re so worried about us, all year long, and how we can be the best version of ourselves, that if we’re up 10, down 10 … booing, no booing, we’ve got to worry about the Miami Heat.”

Contrast this sentiment with Jaylen Brown’s challenge to Celtics fans after he deemed their support insufficient in the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Celtics fans, y’all love to call us out, right?” Brown said ahead of Game 7. “I’m going to call you guys out this time. The energy in the Garden has been OK, at best, all playoffs. Game 7, if you’re there or if you’re not there. If you’re at home, if you’re watching at a bar, if you’re watching down the street at a friend’s house, I don’t care. I need you to be up. … No excuses, we need everybody. I’m calling you guys out.”

In both cases, both teams responded. The Heat took Game 1 of the ECF and the Celtics won their Game 7 against the Sixers. So good for them.

The bottom line, though, is that both teams say they don’t care what outsiders think. Only one really means it.

Negative motivation can be effective. The problem is, it comes with limits. When there are no more real slights, where do you go for inspiration? No matter how many Super Bowls he won, Tom Brady was always able to go back to the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Despite multiple Cy Young Awards and a World Series ring, Pedro Martinez was always able to draw upon the scouts who said he would never be more than Ramon Martinez’s little brother.

For negative motivation to work, there always needs to be a affront to counter.

Basketball-wise, the Celtics’ best players never faced these sorts of knocks. Jayson Tatum and Brown were elite prospects who played for two of the finest college basketball programs and educational institutions. We’re not going to say they didn’t encounter personal challenges, be it criticism when they didn’t immediately live up to their lofty potential in the NBA or real-world issues like racism as Black men in America. But from a pure sports standpoint, their list of slights pales in comparison to that of Butler, who started at a junior college and was taken with the last pick of the first round in the 2011 NBA Draft.