Heat Star Believes Miami Can Beat Celtics In Boston To End Series

The Boston Celtics managed to stave off elimination in a pivotal Game 4 against the Heat on Tuesday night, and with the series shifting from South Beach to Beantown, Miami center Bam Adebayo knows winning the last game is always the hardest.
The Celtics found their game and dominated the second half by outscoring the Heat 66-43, leading to Boston’s 17-point Game 4 victory.
“We weren’t doing anything differently. They made shots. They shot fifty (percent) from the field and forty (percent) from three,” Adebayo told reporters after Game 4, as seen on NBA.com’s postgame coverage. “We always say the last one is the hardest one to get. So, we knew coming into this game they was gonna be desperate. And not, we’ve got to finish business in Boston.”
Adebayo added that he felt his game was not up to par. The seven-year veteran scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and committed four turnovers in 35 minutes of playing time.
“I have four turnovers. I only shot the ball seven times. I missed two free throws back-to-back,” Adebayo said. “So for me, next game, I gotta be better.”
Adebayo noted the Heat didn’t necessarily do anything different in Game 4 than they had in the first three games of the series; the Celtics just wanted it more.
“They’re desperate. Like I said, their backs are against the wall,” Adebayo said. “They’re gonna play desperate. And they’re trying to figure out ways to disrupt our game flow, but the biggest thing about us — we got to retaliate.”
The Heat lost their first home game of the postseason, winning six of seven, but have been equally dangerous on the road where they have won five of seven, including the first two games in Boston. Adebayo doesn’t believe losing their first game at home will affect the mindset of the Heat heading into Game 5.
“Come out and set the tone for that. So the biggest thing (is) set the tone and stick to our identity and play more detailed basketball” he said. “I mean if you’re turning the ball over and you’re not getting shots on goal, it’s going to be hard to win in this league. (We have to) get shots on goal and take care of the ball.”
The Heat will have their second opportunity to send the C’s home for the summer and punch their own ticket to the finals on Thursday night. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.