Heat Star Believes Miami Can Beat Celtics In Boston To End Series

The Boston Celtics managed to stave off elimination in a pivotal Game 4 against the Heat on Tuesday night, and with the series shifting from South Beach to Beantown, Miami center Bam Adebayo knows winning the last game is always the hardest.

The Celtics found their game and dominated the second half by outscoring the Heat 66-43, leading to Boston’s 17-point Game 4 victory.

“We weren’t doing anything differently. They made shots. They shot fifty (percent) from the field and forty (percent) from three,” Adebayo told reporters after Game 4, as seen on NBA.com’s postgame coverage. “We always say the last one is the hardest one to get. So, we knew coming into this game they was gonna be desperate. And not, we’ve got to finish business in Boston.”

Adebayo added that he felt his game was not up to par. The seven-year veteran scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and committed four turnovers in 35 minutes of playing time.

“I have four turnovers. I only shot the ball seven times. I missed two free throws back-to-back,” Adebayo said. “So for me, next game, I gotta be better.”

Adebayo noted the Heat didn’t necessarily do anything different in Game 4 than they had in the first three games of the series; the Celtics just wanted it more.

“They’re desperate. Like I said, their backs are against the wall,” Adebayo said. “They’re gonna play desperate. And they’re trying to figure out ways to disrupt our game flow, but the biggest thing about us — we got to retaliate.”