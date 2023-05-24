Heat Starter Questionable For Pivotal Game 5 Matchup Vs. Celtics

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra might be put to the test in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, especially if one of Miami’s starters is unable to play due to injury.

Starting point guard Gabe Vincent sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 3, causing him to leave the court before briefly returning to the game. , According to the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, the Heat on Wednesday listed Vincent as questionable for Thursday’s Game 5 with Miami trying to close out the Celtics at TD Garden.

Vincent, who downplayed the injury following the defeat, has been a key cog for a Heat squad that doesn’t have much depth. The 26-year-old is averaging 17.5 points per game in the series on 57.9% shooting while also knocking down 50% of his 3-point attempts. In Miami’s blowout Game 3 win, Vincent torched the Celtics by pouring in a playoff career-high 29 points.

But if Vincent is limited or can’t suit up, it will put a strain on Spoelstra’s rotations. He’ll have to rely more on Max Strus and Kyle Lowry, who both haven’t come close to having the same type of impact Vincent has had on the series.

Once looked at as an afterthought, Vincent’s availability could be a big factor as the Celtics look to at least extend the series by one more game. Tipoff for Game 5 in Boston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.