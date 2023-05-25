Heat Will Be Without Key Player For Game 5 Vs. Celtics In Boston

The Heat will be without a usual starter Thursday night when they try to win the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Gabe Vincent will not be available for Miami in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics due to a sprained ankle, according to multiple reports. Vincent sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s Game 4 when he awkwardly landed on his left ankle after leaping for a blocked shot. The 26-year-old went to the locker room to tend to the injury but eventually returned to the game, which the Heat lost 116-99.

Vincent’s absence figures to be a major detriment to the Heat, who watched their starting point guard flourish in the first four games of the best-of-seven series. Undrafted in 2018, Vincent was especially good in Game 3 when he dropped a playoff career-high 29 points in Miami’s blowout Game 3 win over the Celtics.

With Vincent sidelined, veteran guard Kyle Lowry figures to draw into the Heat’s starting lineup. The personnel update also could signal more playing time for sharpshooter Duncan Robinson as well as more on-ball action for team leader Jimmy Butler.

Boston and Miami are scheduled to tip off Game 5 from TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. ET. If the shorthanded Heat lose their second straight game, the sides will meet for Game 6 on Saturday in South Beach.