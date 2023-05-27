Heat’s Gabe Vincent Reportedly ‘Expected’ To Play Game 6 Vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics revisit their must-win position in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, but on Saturday night, Jimmy Butler could receive a big helping hand.

After being sidelined in Game 5 with an ankle injury, Heat guard Gabe Vincent is expected to make his return for Miami, according to Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports. The latest team-provided update, which was released on Friday, listed Vincent as questionable.

Vincent, if healthy enough to indeed play, could be a pivotal game-changer as he’s already proven to be throughout the series. The 26-year-old has averaged 17.5 points per game in the conference finals while shooting 50% from the field, and most recently, scoring 17 points during Miami’s Game 4 loss to Boston. That came just 48 hours after Vincent dropped a playoff career-high 29 points and six 3-pointers made in Game 3.

Gabe Vincent is expected to play for the Miami Heat in Game 6 after sitting the Game 5 loss with an ankle injury, league sources tell @YahooSports. He was listed as questionable on yesterday?s injury report. — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) May 27, 2023

Obviously, this doesn’t come as thrilling news (to say the least) for the Celtics.

The Heat already have the advantage of hosting the C’s on their home territory in Miami. Also, coming off a Game 6 in which Miami couldn’t gather any offensive efficiency beyond Duncan Robinson (14 points), adding one of, if not the, hottest shooter currently left in the playoffs on further increases the pressure on Boston.

