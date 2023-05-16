How Blue Jays Manager Felt About Aaron Judge’s Suspicious Glances

The Yankees’ road win over the Blue Jays on Monday night didn’t come without a little controversy.

Aaron Judge acted out of the ordinary in the batter’s box before a towering eighth-inning home run, his second of the game at Rogers Centre. On multiple occasions before blasting the baseball 462 feet to center field, the 2022 American League MVP was seen shooting quick glances toward the New York dugout.

The unusual peeks didn’t go unnoticed by Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

“I saw it,” Schneider told reporters, per NJ.com. “Kind of odd that a hitter would be looking in that direction. He’s obviously looking in that direction for a reason. (We’ll) dive into it a little more (Monday) and (Tuesday) and make sure we’re doing everything we can to not make ourselves susceptible to tendencies.”

Judge after the game explained he was not looking for signs but rather the sources of noise coming out of the Yankees dugout. According to the four-time All-Star, there were a few team members still “chirping” in wake of the ejection of Aaron Boone, who was tossed three pitches before the aforementioned home run. Judge wasn’t pleased with the commotion, as the Bronx Bombers were leading 6-0 at the time.

The AL East rivals are set to square off again Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.