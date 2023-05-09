How Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Convinced Jim Montgomery About Game 5 Return

BOSTON — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was “categorically unavailable” for Games 1 through 4 of Boston’s Stanley Cup playoff series against the Florida Panthers, in the words of general manager Don Sweeney. But when Bergeron was medically cleared by Boston’s staff, there was no questioning whether he would return.

The fact the Bruins held a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after a pair of wins in Florida was not keeping Boston’s top-line center out of the lineup. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made that clear when he spoke with reporters during the organization’s season-end media availability at TD Garden on Tuesday.

And it stemmed from a conversation Montgomery had with Bergeron before Game 4 in Florida before the Black and Gold took that aforementioned 3-1 series lead.

“After Game 3, I called Patrice. We were in Florida. I was talking to him,” Montgomery shared. “I said, ‘I know you’re doing better, I’ve seen the video of your rehab skates. If we win Game 4, is it prudent for us to give you more time?’

“He goes, ‘What do you mean?’ And I said, ‘Well, do we not play you Game 5?’ And he said, ‘Monty, I’m playing Game 5.’

“That was enough for me,” Montgomery continued. “You don’t keep Hall of Fame players out of the lineup.”

Bergeron told reporters after the Bruins’ season-ending loss against the Panthers that he was dealing with a herniated disc in his back which occurred during Boston’s regular-season finale. He admitted it was “stiff,” but wouldn’t use it as an excuse because everyone deals with something in the playoffs. The 37-year-old captain was minus-6 in the three games he played while the Bruins lost three straight contests.