How Celtics Can Address Clear Joe Mazzulla, Coaching Dilemma

After yet another dissapointing season’s end for the Boston Celtics, who again, failed to show up in the biggest game of the year, the time has come to have a difficult conversation.

There’s a head coaching issue that can’t go unnoticed and must be addressed this upcoming offseason in order to get the train back on track before the Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown-led Celtics officially miss their window. And like every other issue that’s hampered the Celtics ever since the Tatum-Brown duo was birthed in 2018, this one’s completely self-inflicted.

The first order of business: Joe Mazzulla.

Boston (prematurely) promoted the 34-year-old ex-assistant in order to rip his interim tag off midway through the season, which at first didn’t seem like the worst idea in the world, right? Mazzulla had the team invested. They we bulldozing through teams offensively, albeit not at all with the same level of defensive intensity that Ime Udoka had the C’s run the floor with. But much of that early on could be attributed to the absence of Robert Williams III — missed first 29 games recovering from a knee injury.

That excuse was all fair but quickly expired upon Williams’ return in December.

Mazzulla, a huge advocate for the always costly (for Boston) live by the three, die by the three method of burying hopes of Banner 18 seven feet below the ground, never kept that emphasis of defensive identity, and it haunted it. It relied heavily on the idea of dropping 120-plus points and blowing their opponents out, but instead were exploited for having no offensive structure, nobody to protect the glass, ultimately turning the C’s from a once-feared defensive juggernaut into a pack of pushovers.

Under Udoka, the Celtics recorded a league-best 106.2 defensive rating. Under Mazzulla, that fell to 110.6.