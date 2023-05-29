How Current Celtics Compare To 2004 Red Sox With Comeback Within Reach

Boston isn’t new to overcoming daunting playoff deficits.

In 2013, the Bruins overcame a 4-1 deficit in Game 7 to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in the quarterfinals round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 2007, the Red Sox won three straight to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series. And of course, there’s the never to be forgotten New England Patriots comeback from a 28-3 Atlanta Falcons led in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI.

Yet, perhaps none were as savory as when the 2004 Red Sox became the first team in Major League Baseball history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit and eliminate the New York Yankees in the ALCS en route to their 86-year demon-exorcising World Series title. That sparked the first of four championship duck boat parades to come for the Red Sox in the next 15 years, creating a dynasty run after generations of torment and heartbreak.

Now, with the team battling their biggest title drought in the Celtics — last winning in 2008, 15 years ago — they’re just one victory away from replicating the improbable and historic comeback which the Red Sox did 19 years ago.

The C’s began their 2023 Eastern Conference finals with the Miami Heat, digging a demoralizing 3-0 series divot, leaving little to no room for optimism. In fact, in Game 3, the Celtics were blown out in humiliating fashion, losing 128-102, which to those who recall the ’04 ALCS, was similar to when the Yankees took a 3-0 series lead after beating the Red Sox, 19-8, at Fenway Park in Game 3.

As is pivotal in any deep playoff hunt, especially when overcoming an unfavorable series deficit, are the key contributors. This was the case in ’04 when Kevin Millar drew the iconic walk against Mariano Rivera, then Dave Roberts pinch-ran and stole the base, later plating the game-tying run — you know the story.

This remains the case with the Celtics.