How Jayson Tatum Felt About Celtics Fans’ Boos In Game 5 Loss

The boo birds were out and about Tuesday night at TD Garden.

And in fairness to those Celtics fans who were vocalizing their displeasure, Boston didn’t really give the home crowd much to cheer about in Game 5 of its Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with Philadelphia. The 76ers got off to a hot start in enemy territory and never looked back, ultimately securing a 115-103 win that gave Joel Embiid and company the opportunity to win the best-of-seven set Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Tatum heard the boos from Green Teamers, but it doesn’t sound like the Celtics superstar was particularly perturbed by the jeers.

“We’ve got booed before, we’ve been in that position before,” Tatum told reporters after Boston’s second consecutive defeat, per MassLive’s Brian Robb. “We didn’t play well today. The fans saw it, you guys saw it, we know that.”

The Celtics once again will play before an unsupportive crowd in Game 6. Sixers diehards giving the C’s the business only will add to Boston’s difficult task of trying to save its season away from TD Garden.