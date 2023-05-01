How Patriots Reportedly Influenced Lions’ Surprise Day 1 Pick

The Lions reportedly had Bill Belichick in mind when they surprised the football world by taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Detroit traded down before selecting Gibbs with its first of two first-round picks last Thursday, but it made sure not to move too far down the board. Why? Because Lions received intel that the Patriots also were high on the former Crimson Tide star and wanted to stay ahead of New England at No. 14, according to a report Monday from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The Lions wound up receiving the Nos. 34 and 168 picks from Arizona to move from No. 6 to No. 12.

“The Cardinals gave (Lions general manager Brad) Holmes the shot to pick up a high second (round-pick), slide back six spots and, fingers crossed, still land Gibbs,” Breer wrote, “by staying in front of two teams the Lions heard liked him, in the Patriots (at 14) and the Jets (at 15).”

It would be logical for New England to like Gibbs, who came from one of their favorite collegiate programs and played under new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien last season. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported during the pre-draft process that the Patriots had interest in drafting a “blue-chip running back,” and Gibbs and Texas’ Bijan Robinson were the only prospects deserving of that label.

That doesn’t necessarily mean New England was considering taking Gibbs in the first round, however. That would have been a surprising and hugely controversial selection at No. 14 overall. The Patriots later traded that pick to move down three spots and draft Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who unexpectedly slid to No. 17 after being widely viewed as a top-10 prospect. New England did not select a running back with any of their 12 picks.

But the Lions were hellbent on landing Gibbs. Per Breer’s report, they were “ready to” take him sixth overall ahead of the much more highly touted Robinson, who went eighth to Atlanta, if the trade with the Cardinals hadn’t materialized.