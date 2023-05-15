Robert Kraft Makes Bold Prediction After Celtics Sixers 76ers In Game 7

After watching Sunday afternoon’s performance, Robert Kraft is confident the Celtics soon will win Banner 18.

The New England Patriots owner was on hand for Boston’s Game 7 dismantling of the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Kraft, who sat courtside, personally congratulated Jayson Tatum after the star’s history-making performance and then did a postgame interview with WBTS-CD’s Malcolm Johnston.

“To see the team stay tough, and when they got that lead they kept turning it on,” Kraft said. “We’re gonna bring it home all the way this year.”

Kraft also was impressed with the Garden crowd, which was raucous from start to finish after being called out by Jaylen Brown a few days prior.

“Tremendous,” Kraft said of Celtics fans. “The fan support, you could feel it. I think the turning point was when Jaylen Brown got hit unfairly. And I think the whole team picked it up after that. Great for Beantown. Go Celtics.”

Boston now will get two days of rest before hosting the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Easter Conference finals. The Celtics opened as massive betting favorites to win the series and advance to their second consecutive NBA Finals.