How Should Celtics Assign Minutes Given Malcolm Brogdon Injury?

A forearm injury to Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has caused the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year to not look like the same player recently.

Green Teamers surely could tell the difference during the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. Brogdon went from leading Boston’s second unit with his playmaking and scoring to missing layups and airballing the same 3-pointers he hit in the regular season.

It became easier to understand why Wednesday night.

Brogdon suffered a partial tear in the tendon from his right elbow to forearm in Game 1, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. Brogdon already was dealing with golfer’s elbow soreness, according to Weiss, but the injury became worse in the first quarter of Game 1 when he tried to box out Heat forward Kevin Love. An MRI after that game revealed the extent of the ailment, which caused Brogdon to be added to Boston’s injury report ahead of Game 2. He played in that contest and has not been on the injury report since.

It’s certainly an unfortunate time for Brogdon’s injury to occur. He averaged 14.8 points per game on 44.6% from the floor and 43.5% from long range during Boston’s first two playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. Brogdon scored 19 points on 50% from the floor in Game 1 against the Heat, too. In Games 2, 3 and 4, however, Brogdon averaged five points on 25% from the field and 10% from long range. He shot 1-for-11 from the field in the last two games and was a minus-24 in those contests. Brogdon was a liability in his 20 minutes per game in the last three contests, a noticeable decline in usage after he played more than 28 minutes in Boston’s first 14 playoff contests.

While Weiss claimed Brogdon plans to continue to play, Celtics first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla should strongly consider spreading out his minutes.

Increased minutes for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Al Horford surely would help account for that, but Grant Williams should be at the top of the list among reserves.