Internet Runs Wild With Tom Brady-Kim Kardashian Report

Tom Brady apparently might soon receive a new high-profile vacation neighbor.

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian sought out Brady’s advice as she looked to buy property at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club. A number of other A-listers own homes at the private Bahamian resort, including Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Justin Timberlake.

Brady, 45, and Kardashian, 42, reportedly are “friendly,” have mutual friends and share the same marketer for their respective clothing lines. However, a source told Page Six there currently is no romance between the megastars. The seven-time Super Bowl champion back in October divorced from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.

In other Brady news, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer reportedly is on the verge of obtaining an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.