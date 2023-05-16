Patriots Fans Won’t Be Surprised By Isaiah Wynn Contract Details

Isaiah Wynn cost himself a lot of money during his final season with the Patriots.

The embattled offensive tackle signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins over the weekend, and details of the contract indicate Wynn isn’t guaranteed a roster spot in Miami. The 2018 first-round pick will earn a base value of $2.3 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, with a max value of $2.7 million through incentives.

The contract would rank 66th among all active tackles, per Over The Cap. Wynn is in a virtual tie with New England tackle Yodny Cajuste, whose $2.743 tender contract with the Patriots isn’t guaranteed.

The 27-year-old endured an up-and-down five years with the Patriots, with injuries and on-field struggles overshadowing his occasionally solid play. Wynn moved from left tackle to right tackle last summer, leading to a forgettable campaign that saw the Georgia product benched multiple times before finishing the season on injured reserve.

Nevertheless, Wynn remains a talented player who’s capable of playing at an above-average level. The Patriots only can hope that joining a division rival doesn’t trigger a breakout campaign for one of the more disappointing draft picks from the Bill Belichick era.