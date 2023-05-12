J.C. Jackson Slams Patriots, Calls 2023 Matchup ‘Revenge Game’

There doesn’t appear to be any love lost between J.C Jackson and the New England Patriots.

Jackson, who spent the first four years of his career in New England, became a fan favorite at Gillette Stadium for his ball hawking play that earned him a Pro Bowl nod and Super Bowl ring with the Patriots. That stint came to an end prior to last season, as Jackson signed a big-money deal with the Los Angeles Chargers to make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

Though he was fairly quiet about his departure from New England initially, there seems to have been a change of feelings on Jackson’s part.

“It’s a revenge game for me,” Jackson said Thursday when he was asked about an upcoming matchup with the Patriots in an appearance on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access Live” “I’m excited to go back and pick Mac Jones off and show them why they should’ve never let me go.”

Those are some harsh words from Jackson, who we now know the Patriots will be seeing in Week 13 thanks to the NFL schedule release.

Jackson is still working his way back from a ruptured patellar tendon that was suffered in Week 7 of last season.

He obviously doesn’t seem to think that will hinder him.