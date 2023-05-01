James Harden Goes Full Cookie Monster With Game 1 Outfit Vs. Celtics

The only thing missing from James Harden’s pregame outfit Monday ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics was a bag of cookies.

Harden looked like he was ready to appear in an episode of “Sesame Street” instead of a NBA playoff game as he wore a ridiculously long blue and black outfit that made him resemble the Cookie Monster.

It certainly was some sort of fashion statement Harden tried to pull off as you can see him enter TD Garden in his extremely baggy clothes courtesy of video from Bleacher Report:

Harden's fit for Game 1 ? pic.twitter.com/TGG2ZUq6Mk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2023

Maybe dressing like that is what Harden needs to get himself locked in as the 76ers will not have star Joel Embiid available for the series opener due to injury. Harden struggled in Philadelphia’s first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets as he averaged 17.3 points per game, but shot just 34.3% from the field. Harden did make 42.4% of his 3-point attempts, though, to go along with 8.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Perhaps a strong showing from Harden and the 76ers in Game 1 against the Celtics will prompt the veteran guard to put back on his bizarre outfit and celebrate with some cookies.