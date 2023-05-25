Jamie Benn Disciplined By League, Leaves Stars Shorthanded

The Dallas Stars are fighting to keep their season alive against the Vegas Golden Knights and to make matters worse, they will have to do it without their captain.
Jamie Benn was suspended for two games by the NHL after he was ejected from Game 3 for an ugly, unnecessary cross-check to Mark Stone’s face less than two minutes into the first period. Benn was assessed a five-minute major, which was upheld after video review.
“It’s just an unfortunate play,” Benn said, per the NHL. “I think I just need to be more responsible with my body and my stick and put my team in a tough situation. It was pretty unfortunate.”
Benn and Stone were battling in the neutral zone when Stone fell to the ice after a collision with Benn. According to Benn, the cross-check was not intentional and tried to explain how he could have done things differently.
“Obviously, I didn’t want to take a five-minute penalty but the game happens fast, emotions are high,” Benn said. “And obviously would’ve liked to not fall on him and I guess, use my stick as a landing point.”
Although Benn’s actions left his team shorthanded for the remainder of the game, Stars forward Joe Pavelski stood by his friend and captain.
“You guys ask if I’m disappointed in a guy who I have so much respect for and battles so hard? I’ve got no problems with (Benn),” Pavelski said, per the NHL. “You know what? We needed to be better from there, and we weren’t.
“Emotions get the best of all of us at some point and we move on. He wears it as much as anybody. He’s a tremendous leader, we never question that. Now just as a group we’ve got to rally together.”
If the Stars avoid the sweep, Benn will also miss Game 5, but if the Knights send Dallas packing the second game will be served in the 2023-24 season opener.
The infraction by Benn was not the only blemish in the Knights’ 4-0 shutout over Dallas. Stars forward Max Domi was assessed two minor penalties for roughing and cross-checking Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague and a 10-minute misconduct penalty with 21 seconds remaining in the second period. The fans at American Airlines Center showed their displeasure by littering the ice with trash. Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts released a statement apologizing to the NHL and the Knights for the incident that caused the second period to end early.
Alberts wrote:
On behalf of the Dallas Stars organization, I would like to apologize to the Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League for the actions of a few of our spectators at last night’s game. Their actions were unacceptable and put the safety of the players and fans at risk. We take pride in providing the best experience for everyone who enters our arena. The actions of these individuals certainly do not reflect our great city, organization and loyal fan base.
When Domi returned in the third period, he slashed Stone across the hands with 1:52 remaining, which went unpenalized. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced they fined Domi $5000 for the infraction.
The Stars will have their backs against the glass when try to avoid the sweep Thursday night. Puck drop from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.