Jamie Benn Disciplined By League, Leaves Stars Shorthanded

The Dallas Stars are fighting to keep their season alive against the Vegas Golden Knights and to make matters worse, they will have to do it without their captain.

Jamie Benn was suspended for two games by the NHL after he was ejected from Game 3 for an ugly, unnecessary cross-check to Mark Stone’s face less than two minutes into the first period. Benn was assessed a five-minute major, which was upheld after video review.

“It’s just an unfortunate play,” Benn said, per the NHL. “I think I just need to be more responsible with my body and my stick and put my team in a tough situation. It was pretty unfortunate.”

Benn and Stone were battling in the neutral zone when Stone fell to the ice after a collision with Benn. According to Benn, the cross-check was not intentional and tried to explain how he could have done things differently.

“Obviously, I didn’t want to take a five-minute penalty but the game happens fast, emotions are high,” Benn said. “And obviously would’ve liked to not fall on him and I guess, use my stick as a landing point.”

Although Benn’s actions left his team shorthanded for the remainder of the game, Stars forward Joe Pavelski stood by his friend and captain.

“You guys ask if I’m disappointed in a guy who I have so much respect for and battles so hard? I’ve got no problems with (Benn),” Pavelski said, per the NHL. “You know what? We needed to be better from there, and we weren’t.