Jaylen Brown Focused On Helping Celtics Advance In Playoffs

Jaylen Brown presumably will earn himself a nice payday with the Celtics after earning All-NBA honors.

The Boston guard is eligible for a five-year, $295 million supermax extension and has plenty of incentive to re-sign with the only NBA team he’s ever known.

There have been questions about Brown’s future with the Celtics, especially after he was noncommittal about his future in Boston and offered vague comments throughout the season. And now with the supermax extension a reality, one might assume Brown would be more open to talking about whether he sees himself in Green and White long-term.

But he still remains tight-lipped on the topic.

“Obviously that’s a tremendous honor,” Brown told reporters, per MassLive. “But all of my focus right now is on just trying to help my team win and advance in the playoffs, and that’s what I’m currently focused on.”

That’s where Brown’s focus should be after a thrilling Game 6 win that forced Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal series back to TD Garden for a win-or-go-home Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Even though fans want to know what the future holds for Brown, it’s going to get sorted out this summer.

For now, Brown and the rest of the Celtics look toward Game 7 as they try to advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Tipoff is Sunday, but a time won’t be determined until we know the outcome of Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors.