Jaylen Brown Owns Up To Celtics’ ‘Embarrassing’ Game 3 Loss

After the Celtics’ trainwreck of a game Sunday night, Jaylen Brown didn’t even attempt to sugarcoat what went down at Kaseya Center.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals was one Boston and its fans should have entered with a level of confidence. Yes, the Celtics dropped the first two games of the best-of-seven series at TD Garden, but this Boston core historically has done a solid job of bouncing back and halting a skid before it gets out of hand. And, for whatever reason, the C’s have played better postseason basketball on the road in recent years.

But the reigning East champions laid an egg in the series’ first game in South Beach, suffering a 26-point loss to fall into a 3-0 series hole. With too many shortcomings to choose from, Brown basically summed up the Celtics’ latest playoff loss in one word.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Brown told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “An obvious letdown. I feel like we let our fan base, organization down, we let ourselves down, and it was collective. We could point fingers, but in reality, it was just embarrassing.”

Brown and a few Celtics teammates tried to say the right things after Game 3, showcasing a level of confidence and optimism despite the heightened adversity. But in reality, there’s a very good chance Boston’s once-promising campaign comes to an end Tuesday night.