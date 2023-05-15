Jaylen Brown Points Out Georges Niang Grab In Postgame Instagram

Celtics star Jaylen Brown clearly believes the punishment he received Sunday night did not fit the crime.

In the second quarter of Boston’s Game 7 win over Philadelphia at TD Garden, Brown was issued a technical foul for chirping at the 76ers bench while game action ensued on the other end of the floor. However, upon review, it became clear that Brown was taking exception to a knee grab from Georges Niang as he tried to move back up court. Niang was issued a technical foul after refs took a closer look at the sequence, but officials elected to uphold the initial call on Brown.

After the Celtics’ series-clinching win, Brown lamented head referee Scott Foster making an immediate ruling without taking any time to gather information on what went down. The 2023 All-NBA second-teamer also showcased displeasure about the incident after the game in an Instagram post where he slapped a big, red circle around Niang’s grab.

Jaylen Brown just posted this on Instagram lol pic.twitter.com/A30pvLaYzB — Souichi Terada | ???? (@SouichiTerada) May 15, 2023

Outside of the arguably undeserved tech, it was a great day at the office for Brown. The two-time All-Star and his running mate, Jayson Tatum, combined for 76 of the Celtics’ 112 points in their blowout victory over the 76ers. Brown now is off to the Eastern Conference finals, which he reached in all but two of his first seven seasons in Boston.