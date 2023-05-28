Jayson Tatum Eager For Celtics’ Game 7: ‘Never Been So Excited’

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics took care of business in South Beach and now can’t wait to see what Green Teamers have in store for them with their season on the line.

“I’ve never been so excited to go back to Boston in my life, and I cannot wait to see all the fans on Monday because it’s going to be fun,” Tatum told reporters Saturday night after Boston’s 104-103 victory in Game 6, per ASAP Sports.

The Celtics will host the Heat in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday night. It probably isn’t something many fans expected given that Boston lost the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals. Since then, the C’s have earned a pair of road victories and are only the fourth team to ever force Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in the series.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven, but the Celtics looking to become the first NBA team to ever do so.

Tatum and company unsurprisingly are thrilled about the opportunity.

“Right now, I’m just excited that we just gave ourselves another chance,” Tatum said. “We didn’t play well the first three games. We didn’t deserve to win. Whatever you want to say. We really took it one game at a time.

“The series is not over. We’ve still got a big game Monday. But just the grit that we showed to get to this moment, I’m proud of that. I’m proud to be on this team.”