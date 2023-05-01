Jeremy Swayman Expects Shocking Playoff Exit To ‘Marinate’ For Bruins

Jeremy Swayman doesn’t expect the stunning Game 7 loss the Boston Bruins suffered against the Florida Panthers to wash away easily.

The Bruins might have to lather, rinse, repeat and scrub their hardest to wipe away all the memories from a first-round exit that mars the historic regular season they put together. But perhaps retaining some of the feelings from this heightened shortcoming isn’t a bad thing for the Bruins. Swayman believes holding onto some of what happened could actually be turned into fuel for the Bruins going forward.

“I have no doubt the guys in this room are going to take this and keep it, really (let it) marinate over and over this summer and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Swayman said.

There is precedence for the Bruins using a collapse one season and turning it into motivation for the next campaign. In 2010, the Bruins became just the third team in NHL history to blow a 3-0 series lead, doing so against the Philadelphia Flyers. Everybody knows what happened the next season as the Bruins swept the Flyers in the Eastern Conference semifinals en route to a title.

David Pastrnak certainly expects the pain of the loss to the Panthers to linger well into the offseason, as it should. The Bruins had dreams of hoisting the Stanley Cup in what could potentially be the final season of Patrice Bergeron’s decorated career. But that never came close to coming to fruition and now all the Bruins are left with is a moment they need to learn from.

“It’s disappointing because of what we’ve accomplished already,” Swayman said. “Kudos to Florida. They played a good game and a good series. They had a good pre-scout, understood our strengths and shut down some of our top players. That’s something again you use this experience … and you use that to your advantage when you see these situations again.”

Except, the Bruins might never see a situation exactly like this ever again as it seemed everything lined up for them to play well into June and come away with the coveted hardware. But hanging onto that thought could push the Bruins to having that scenario play out in the future.