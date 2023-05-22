Jimmy Butler Pettiness In Game 3 Representative Of Celtics-Heat Series

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have never been scared of the second-seeded Boston Celtics during their best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals series.
Instead, they’ve laughed at the Green.
They’ve mocked them.
And they’ve done so with a less talented roster that plays much, much harder.
Perhaps the most glaring example was in Game 2 when Butler chuckled at Grant Williams after the Celtics reserve instigated some trash talk in crunch time at TD Garden. Butler, who proceeded to score nine fourth-quarter points and target Williams every time down the floor thereafter, told reporters after Miami’s second consecutive win in Boston how the incident “made him smile.” That’s something only a real assassin would say.
Butler followed it up with an example of pettiness Sunday night in South Beach. In mocking Al Horford and the Green, Butler essentially reminded the Celtics “people don’t forget.”
Butler dropped to a knee three minutes into the third quarter and threw up the “T” after Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called a timeout. It came after a 3-pointer from Gabe Vincent gave Miami a 23-point advantage after a 8-0 mini run. The game was over from there, a 128-102 final.
Celtics fans probably will remember Horford dropping to his knee and throwing up the same “T” symbol in Game 1 when Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called a timeout of his own. That, too, was done in celebration after a big shot by the Green.
Horford’s distaste for the celebration was evident here.
But who cares. Was it a petty display? Well, yeah. It also was another indication how the Celtics have not instilled any fear in the Heat, who started their postseason run in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
That mindset is a pivotal reason behind Miami now holding a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Heat now are one win away from the NBA Finals while the Celtics are one inevitable loss away from the offseason.