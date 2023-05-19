Old Video Reveals Jimmy Butler’s True Feelings On Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Disjointed. Lackadaisical. Disorganized.

Those are all words that have never been uttered to describe the Miami Heat during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Oh, did you think those were the start of an article about the Celtics?

The differences between the two teams in the Eastern Conference Finals were acknowledged well before the series and only became more stark after Miami stole Game 1 at TD Garden. While the Celtics are believed to be the more talented team, the Heat seem to play harder and smarter more consistently.

Much of the credit for that goes to Jimmy Butler. The journeyman superstar was never able to find the right fit with three other teams before arriving in South Beach in 2019, but it appears he’s found the perfect match in team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra.

Just because something works, however, doesn’t mean the parties get along — which is why a GQ video from two years ago is so revealing.

As part of its “Actually Me” series, GQ had Butler go onto popular websites and social media apps to directly respond to users’ questions about him. And one fan got right to the heart of things.