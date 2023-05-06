Joe Mazzulla Had Message For Al Horford After Historic Game 3 Performance

It only seemed fitting Al Horford made NBA history in the Boston Celtics’ Game 3 win over the Philadelphia 76ers mere hours after a reporter laughed at his “elite shooter” comment.

To quickly recap: Horford referred to himself as an “elite shooter” to which a reporter audibly laughed. Horford, who said everything with a smile, replied with, “You’re laughing? You don’t think I’m an elite shooter?”

Horford responded by going 5-for-7 from 3-point range in the Celtics’ 114-102 victory over Philly to give Boston a 2-1 series lead. The performance put Horford in the history books as he now has the most 3-pointers for a center in the postseason in NBA history.

Not bad for “Average Al.”

After the game, cameras were inside the locker room as Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was handing out praise to his players for a strong effort. When he stopped at Horford, he said the most fitting thing to the big man.

“Al, you’re an elite shooter.”

Horford will look to add to his 3-point total Sunday when the Celtics and 76ers play Game 4. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.