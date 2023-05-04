Joe Mazzulla Takes Dig At Media After Celtics’ Huge Game 2 Win

Mazzulla and the C's bounced back in a big way Wednesday

2 hours ago

The Celtics, and their first-year head coach, answered the bell Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Joe Mazzulla and his team were hit with heavy — and warranted — criticism after Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston wasn’t able to contain James Harden on Monday night and was at its worst in crunch time, which allowed the Joel Embiid-less visitors to kick off the best-of-seven set with an upset victory.

But the Celtics looked like a different team in Game 2, putting their foot down to the tune of a 34-point win. Mazzulla after the game addressed Boston’s resiliency and impressive defensive effort, but there was one topic the C’s head coach wasn’t asked about.

“No one wants to ask about all the adjustments we made from Game 1 to Game 2?” a stone-faced Mazzulla asked reporters before exiting his press conference, per a clip shared by ABC6’s Ian Steele.

Mazzulla certainly deserves praise for properly preparing his team for Wednesday’s game. Not only did the Celtics even the second-round series, but their performance suggested they’re the better team. Even though momentum is fleeting, Boston should go into Friday night’s game with considerable confidence.

Game 3 from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

