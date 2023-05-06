Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Can Solve Struggles Vs. Celtics

The Celtics knew Joel Embiid would be big for the Philadelphia 76ers, so the focus became to shut down James Harden, a challenge that Jaylen Brown quickly embraced.

The result?

Harden is shooting an abysmal 17.9% in the last two games against Celtics, including going 3-for-14 in Philadelphia’s Game 3 loss at home to Boston.

If the Sixers want a chance in the series, down 2-1, they need Harden to be the Robin to Embiid’s Batman, and Embiid told Souichi Terada of MassLive.com he had a message for the struggling guard.

“You just talk to him and you just keep telling him to keep shooting and to be aggressive,” Embiid told Souichi. “That’s why we can’t get too high or can’t get too low. Some nights you’re going to make a lot of shots. A lot of tough ones. And some nights you’re not going to make them. It’s about finding other ways to impact the game.”

The 2018 MVP put up 45 points against the C’s in the Philly’s Game 1 victory, but the adjustments Boston made ahead of Game 2 clearly affected the 10-time All-Star. Harden went 2-for-14 from the field, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Even if Harden can’t solve the Celtics defense and get going offensively, Embiid believes Harden can help the team in other ways.